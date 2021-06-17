LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Lead by example or keep quiet



Too many climate change alarmists like to virtue signal but won’t actually make any effort themselves towards the so called ‘greater good’.

Lead by example or keep quiet is an old adage.

It’s up to the individual to do his or her bit for the environment, not just scream at the government, as it’s the toxic human element on the surface, the population explosion and the sick system of exaggerated consumerism embraced by humans that is changing the landscape so dramatically.

We obsess about the climate and yet don’t seem to care about the world turning into an overpopulated rubbish dump, but will virtue signal at every opportunity to give the impression we do care.

– Wayne Nutley, Queensland

HARRY’S VIEW ON FRENCHVILLE’S FERAL PIG PROBLEM

Harry's view on feral pigs.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Where’s rural Queensland? Well Treasurer Dick doesn’t know. SE Qld gets first bite of the cherry. Rural Queensland gets the bush lemon. Rural roads require billions of dollars in repairs but nothing is noted in the budget. Rural taxpayers pay taxes too treasurer, they expect better ratio of moneys spent in their areas especially on bitumen roads, not the current rough gravel tracks.

ANON. What’s the sense in bringing work to CQ if it’s not for local jobs – forget about it. They bring out ide workers that will out bid locals out of rental housing. The Labor government gives CQ chicken feed for affordable housing. We don’t need housing commission properties, we need housing for hard working, low and middle income workers.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

Originally published as Letters to the editor: ﻿Lead by example or keep quiet