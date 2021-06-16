LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

G7 and interesting times for Australia

While we have a non-socialist government in Australia, fossil fuel use will continue to generate electricity as the G7 nations have pledged to cease using the same.

Should the ALP be elected, I say this with the tremendous conviction, "If Australia does not approve fission or fusion power and relies on the solar/wind for generation, this nation and its people will be the white trash of Asia!"

This nation cannot be compared with Europe and North America when it comes to electricity generation, the demographics and the size of the landmass, about the same size and the USA.

But those aged between 20 and 50 fail to recognise that humanity has no long term influence as nature is terrific as it adapts to suit itself.

Some folk will always live in a bubble, believing they have the power and the glory to control all and sundry.

Those folk are the members of the G7.

- Bob Buick, Mountain Creek

HARRY'S VIEW ON THE QUEENSLAND BUDGET

Harry's view on the State Budget

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Pre Qld Budget leaks from Treasure Dick said $750mil was saved with the freeze on hiring staff in public service - false. Staff have been hired. Now 3800 new public service workers to be hired. Why 35 per cent of all workers are still working from home. Qld has the highest ratio of public service workers to residents in Australia. Treasurer Dick, taxpayers don't trust you or your Budget.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

Originally published as Letters to the editor: Humanity has no long term influence