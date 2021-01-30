LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Division over meaning of January 26

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A matter of ‘semantics’?

26 January: ‘Australia Day’; ‘Invasion Day’?

To millions of immigrants, including our newly-welcomed citizens, Australia is the land of milk and honey!

To our first nations, it represents loss and a ‘takeover bid’, from which there is no return.

Regardless, to all it is a fortunate life.

A new start, new opportunities to whole-heartedly appropriate, to give ourselves and successive generations a good life in a safe environment.

Enhancing the culture with new ideas and contributing skills to make Australia, the ‘Great Southern Land’, the envy of the world, we call Australia ‘home’.

The ‘Invasion Day’ crowds creating ‘the politics of grievances’ each January 26, bringing division over a lost history which cannot be rewritten, hope for change without a practical resolution.

How would they profit if the tables were turned?

How would their ‘Terra Australis’ look in 2021?

We have witnessed similar divisive rhetoric on 6 January, where the ‘politics of division’, as destructive a force as civil war, can turn on its own.

A house divided against itself, cannot stand.

United we stand; divided we fall. It’s a choice.

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY’S VIEW ON JOBKEEPER RORTS

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. It all started in NSW premier so how about you look after your own backyard before giving our premier some advice. She kept us safe. We pay our taxes, if the PM does not give Qld some cash how about we take some famous words Bob Hawke said on that famous day ‘we took the cup’.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Six trees removed from the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct on Friday due to safety concerns.

Toulouse Dunbar: Put fake ones in so it still looks the same.

Shanna Cierpial: More shade required.

Daniel Tidd: Theyve been through how many cyclones and still standing.... lol.

Adam Brumby Reynolds: Maybe they should pick better trees for shade lol.

Codey Pope Jones: Nothing wrong with the trees. Pick the coconuts and leave them pretty trees shine.

Jasmine Mitchell: Omg. Shade yes definitely. Palm trees a danger uh-no! Stop being a cotton wool society. We all survived our kids will too.

Mikayla Bradshaw: Anything for the council to waste some money I suppose. I’m sure they could use the money on something else that NEEDS to be done in Yeppoon.

Sharon Casey: They do need more shade trees, not less. Or more covered seating areas.

