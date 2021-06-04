Letters to the editor: Cross-River Rail chaos

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Brisbane’s Cross-River Rail chaos

The obsession that the Cross-River Rail will proceed regardless, has created pandemonium for traffic and public transport in Brisbane.

It requires cutting a tunnel under the Brisbane River from the CBD to Kangaroo Point at a cost of $billions.

It has cost not only time and money, but disrupted the traffic to, in, out and around Brisbane.

No trains from outside Brisbane run through the CBD, along with road closures.

Buses replacing trains are subject to traffic delays, adding hours to the journeys, where nothing connects.

It has made a journey from outer Brisbane: north, south, east and west, run hours outside usual schedules.

The chaos in Brisbane, with all train lines in the CBD closed, allows for new Cross-River Rail electricity cables to be installed.

This disruption to traffic will continue for months. People from outside Brisbane can no longer depend on meeting time appointments or work.

The Labor Government run their agenda with impunity, regardless of cost and disruption to our lives.

The State Government’s public transport system is continually failing commuters, exacerbated by tunnel vision.

– Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

You are not alone

I am writing from the not-for-profit Mental Illness Fellowship of Australia to urge people in your local area – who have mental health issues – to reach out and get help.

We know there is a lot of help out there. We know not enough people are accessing that help.

Our latest awareness initiative highlights that mental illness is much more common than many people might think.

Data reveals 45 per cent of all Australians will experience a mental disorder at some point.

In the past 12 months alone, 1 in 5 Australians has experienced a mental health disorder.

For instance, 50 per cent of people with Schizophrenia now attempt suicide.

The ridiculous myths around this condition need to be busted.

It is completely unacceptable that people with Schizophrenia are likely to live 19 years less than people who do not have the condition.

Tragically this gap continues to widen.

Around 700,000 Australians have a severe mental illness.

We want people to realise they are not alone and support is actually out there.

The Mental Illness Fellowship of Australia has a FREE phoneline to offer people advice on where to get more support.

All local people need to do is call 1800 985 944 or visit minetworks.org.au.

– Tony Stevenson, Chief Executive Officer, Mental Illness Fellowship of Australia

HARRY’S VIEW ON CROCODILE SPOTTED AT POPULAR BEACH

Harry's view on croc spotted at Farnborough Beach.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. Good old Rocky misses out again because no multi-sport stadium, no big games. We are classed as the cow capital of Queensland and that’s all we'll ever be because we don’t have the people in place to take us into the 21st century. Maybe in 30 years plus we will be on the map as the place to watch multi-sport games.

ANON. Could the RRC please disclose whether any present (or those who have served in the last two years as) councillors have a family member employed at the Council?

LPMC. In big business, a manager’s salary is reviewed, then rewarded for meeting KPIs. Why is Palaszuzuk and the likes of Miles going to receive a pay increase when their performance is well below par. Doesn’t pass the pub test Anna. Qld taxpayers let down again and deserve better.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.