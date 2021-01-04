LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A COVID credit Christmas

The 2020 mid-year media bombardment and build-up to Christmas, began sending covert messages to COVID-stressed communities, struggling to cope with peculiar economic realities and restrictions.

Spending on credit in an impossible 2020 economic climate, with unemployment reminiscent of 1930s depression levels, businesses closed and homelessness critical, was a challenge not for the faint-hearted.

However, it is an annual pilgrimage for those on automatic, subjecting themselves to New Year 2021 impoverishment to save face.

Guilt and competition play major roles, while oil companies and COVID-surviving retailers exploit the madding crowds.

Even for our governments, the reality is: the reason for the season is lost somewhere between 25th December and the first credit card payment due.

Capitalism thrives on these cultural norms.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

Death traps for dogs

As temperatures soar all over the country, please remember that dogs should never be left in parked vehicles, which can become death traps in a matter of minutes.

Even on a mild, 22 degree day, the temperature inside a car parked in the shade can soar to 47 degrees in minutes.

Leaving the windows open will not keep animals comfortable or safe.

With only hot air to breathe, dogs can succumb to heatstroke in as little as 15 minutes, resulting in brain damage or death.

Symptoms include restlessness, excessive thirst, heavy panting, lethargy, diarrhoea and vomiting, and even seizures.

Please, when it’s warm outside, leave animals at home.

If you see a dog left in a car, have the car’s owner paged at nearby shops or call triple-0 immediately — the dog’s life depends on it.

Desmond Bellamy, Special Projects Coordinator, PETA Australia

GTF, P/AVE. Does anyone know where you can get battered chips on the n/side. My last local fish shop won’t do them anymore. A lot of people aren’t happy. The new chips are soggy by the time you get home. Editor’s note: Hi GTF, I believe Glenmore Village Takeaway do battered chips – worth a call to check!

LPMC. Another brilliant statement/idea from Qld Transport Minister Mark Bailey, to stop the rising Qld death toll, the Labor Govt will install more seat belt and mobile phone cameras. Really Mark, fix the rural roads where the highest increase in deaths were reported. Your system is not working. $1.3Bil in unpaid SPER fines, spend that money on rural roads and make them safer to drive on.