Letters to the ed: Thanks to Biggest Morning Tea hosts

Australia's Biggest Morning Tea Ambassador Tessa Boersma said it was a privilege to be an ambassador and she was eager to host her event this month.

The nation came together in a mighty way in line with the official hosting day for Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea (Thursday, May 27).

Together, we have raised over $5.1 million and over 20,000 hosts have registered their biggest morning teas.

Morning teas of all shapes and sizes were held all over the nation – Movie World’s Looney Tunes and Sydney’s SEA LIFE Aquarium Penguins even had a cuppa for cancer.

Cancer Council’s target of 20,000 host registrations has been surpassed and the not-for-profit is well on the way to hitting their fundraising target of $7 million to support all Australians affected by all cancer.

The great news is, there is still time to donate towards a cancer free future and host your own morning tea before June 30.

I will be cooking up a storm and hosting my closest friends and family to pay tribute to those in our lives who have experienced cancer.

By hosting, attending or donating to Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea you’re showing those in our community affected by cancer that you’re there to support.

Thank you again for all the incredible backing so far this year, your morning teas allow Cancer Council to continue their lifesaving cancer research, prevention, advocacy and support programs – supporting all Australians affected by cancer.

It’s not too late to plan a Biggest Morning Tea before June 30 with your friends, family and/or colleagues and of course don’t forget you can host in person or virtually.

To donate or register to host please visit HERE or call 1300 65 65 85.

- Ms Tessa Boersma, Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea Ambassador and 2019 MasterChef Runner Up.

