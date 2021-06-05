Letters to the ed: Testing should be mandatory for everyone

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Deja vu



What have we learnt from the fiasco in Victoria last year, about the deadly risk of COVID-19’s ability to silently spread?

The “Ruby Princess” clients disembarking, spread it far and wide, with Victorians paying the price of lockdown after lockdown.

Aged-care homes suffered incredible loss of life of the elderly, separating families, as workers carried the virus into the workplace, without being aware.

Now it is “deja vu” in aged care, after a year and the invention of the Covid vaccine antidote, made available to all.

The Covid vaccine for all workers interacting with the public should be compulsory.

Hotel quarantine in major cities like Melbourne, is a disaster.

It has allowed Covid to continue to spread, with its unsuitability to contain those in mandatory quarantine.

Air quality is the obvious catalyst.

“Howard Springs” quarantine in the NT guarantees incoming re-pats are Covid-free after the 14 days detention, before merging into our population.

A lockdown for all Victorians, still with unknown contacts, will only allow the undetected carriers to spread.

Testing should be mandatory for everyone.

Victoria is reaping what it has sown. It has ignored the failures of 2020, with a more deadly Covid virus rampant.

Allowing people from India into our country, with the possibility of carrying with them the Indian variant, is a risk.

It was one who returned from India, in hotel quarantine, who spread the virus eventually into the community.



“Those who fail to learn from history, are doomed to repeat it.”[Winston Churchill]

– Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. So our aged care resident get their first jab and are not vaccinated, then have to wait three months for a second one, yet pollies get one jab and they are fully vaccinated? They give the cheap vaccine to aged care and over 50s? How many have had the cheap vaccine? Speak up.

LPMC. Queensland’s Premier said no new senior bureaucrats will be hired due to departments being top heavy and there is no money in the bank. Why Ms Palaszuzuk, did you spend $426,000 on consultants advising you that the Qld Family and Child Commission was top heavy and a $220,000 position is not required but you are filling the position? You have failed again, $650,000 would have been better spent on rural roads; that’s a lot of bitumen.

ANON. RRC dog laws are a joke!!! Owners of vicious dogs that attack and cause injuries to others, are not held accountable. So if you are expecting a safe and satisfactory outcome, don’t waste your time reporting it.

