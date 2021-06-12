Menu
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the ed: Lockdown dodgers must suffer consequences

Melanie Plane
12th Jun 2021 12:00 AM
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Unbelievable stupidity
Covid-19 and its variant strains are as deadly as any weapon of mass destruction!

To mindlessly decide your plans take precedence over common sense and restrictions, displays utmost selfishness.

To endanger the lives and livelihood of people in your path, without contemplating the risk you impose by prioritising your determinations, shows utter contempt for others.

This is how the virus is spread.

The Victorian couple both testing positive, travelling out of compulsory lockdown, through two states into the Sunshine Coast, deserves their own lockdown.

A fine alone cannot compensate for the serious fallout affecting businesses and communities in exposure spots over two states.

Jail time could be imminent.

These individuals playing God, travelling with personal agendas, ignoring Covid restrictions, threatened hard-fought Covid security in two states.

They must suffer significant consequences.

“No man is an island … we are all part of the continent.” (John Donne)

– Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

