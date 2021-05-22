Letters to the ed: Candidates appear out of the wilderness

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Blame Who?

There is a Federal Election looming over the horizon and the candidates will soon appear out of the wilderness.

There will be potentially many promises and outlandish claims; however as informed voters we need to know where the boundaries are and who is to blame for our problems.

The Federal Government is responsible for matters such as; security, defence, immigration, environment and currency. The State Government is responsible for matters such as; roads, prisons, housing, public transport, police, ambulance services and health.

The local government is responsible for matters such as; town planning, rubbish collection, water and sewerage, dog registration and local roads.

Local issues such as hospital ramping, low rental vacancy rates, poor public housing, high crime rates, poor state owned roads and a stressed out health system are not the Federal Government’s responsibility but are the State Government’s responsibility.

Could you imagine the disaster our Qld health system would be in now if the COVID virus hit our community as bad as the rest of the world?

The health system is not coping now without the COVID threat and there is no solution being put forward at this stage by the State ALP government.

Michelle Landry is a federal politician and no matter what scare campaigns are raised at the next election, she has brought billions of dollars in investment into our region and deserves another term.

It is time local issues such as the Rookwood Weir for necessary water infrastructure are not delayed for over 10 years for political reasons for appeasing the Greens movement?

Thank God we have a tenacious leader that would not back down for the support of necessary community infrastructure.

Thank you to the PM for his handling of the COVID crisis by instigating Job Seeker and Job Keeper programs to support our local economy.

This assistance has helped many battling families survive the impact from this treacherous virus that shut down many businesses and put thousands of people out of work.

Well done Michelle and SCOMO, I would not like to consider our situation if you were not in power today.

– Leyland Barnett, Berserker

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. Palaszczuk has failed again. Scott Morrison was embarrassed to read the non-costed six page plus photos Wellcamp quarantine proposal. Prepared by overpaid, over staffed, working from home﻿, government bureaucrats, their laughable submission is another tick for failure for the Premier.

ANON. All of a sudden we are short of workers in Qld. I smell a rat. Up skill … up skill. Don’t they know people can learn new jobs? I’ve had many jobs in my working life and learnt many different sorts of work. This premier needs to go next election. Fool me once, you won’t fool me twice.

