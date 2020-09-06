Menu
LETTERS: “Surely we are smarter than that?”

Jacobbe Mcbride
Jacobbe McBride
6th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
I AM dismayed to read about the $3m feasibility study for a new coal-fired station in Collinsville.

Is this a sensible economic decision?

After all, global coal prices have declined so much to the point that Glencore has temporarily closed their coal mines in NSW and Qld.

Even BHP is selling off its coal mines.

If we are to revive our economy and create jobs, we need to follow the money trail.

Currently this trail appears to lead to the renewables industry.

The last thing we need is to spend money that we can ill-afford to research a profit-losing coal project.

Surely we are smarter than that?

David Baldry, Bundaberg.

