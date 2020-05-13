Menu
Natalie and Oscar sent through some cheerful thoughts.
News

Letters, paintings help brighten aged care residents’ days

Jacobbe McBride
13th May 2020 4:56 PM
A Boyne Island retirement centre continues to be inundated with drawings and messages of support for the region's elderly during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sundale, which owns the Bindaree nursing home, began the Kindess Campaign last month after it made the decision to effectively close their care centres.

Sundale did so in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, however, the closures meant residents would not receive visitors for the foreseeable future.

To lift the morale of residents and centre workers alike it issued a call out to members of the Gladstone region, children especially, to write and draw messages and pictures.

Olive and Sunni created some magical hearts.
Sundale CEO Danielle Mackenzie said the response was overwhelming.

"Sundale has received more than 100 wonderful letters and drawings from members of the community as part of the Sundale Kindness Campaign," Ms Mackenzie said.

"We've received messages and drawings from people all over Queensland.

"It's wonderful they are thinking about and sending messages of support to Sundale's residents."

Natalie and Oscar sent through some cheerful thoughts.
Ms Mackenzie said the thoughtful messages and drawings had been printed and shared among the resides at each of Sundale's Care Centres.

"This includes the Bindaree Care Centre," she said.

"The paintings and drawings are also hanging proudly on many Sundale walls."

Natalie and Oscar sent through some cheerful thoughts.
Ms Mackenzie said the residents loved receiving messages and drawings of support from the Gladstone and Boyne Island communities, "especially the paintings and messages from schoolchildren".

The Sundale Kindness Campaign will continue throughout the COVID-19 situation.

Elsa, Evelyn and Luke drew some amazing rainbows.
If a member of the community would like to send a message of support, they can email kindness@sundale.org.au.

 

Elsa, Evelyn and Luke drew some amazing rainbows.
