LETTERS: Not a lot to ask …

Mandatory mask wearing and social distancing, to protect not only wearers, but a susceptible public, is the least authorities require from us all.

The deadly UK variant is highly infective and requires super vigilance.

The stubborn female “Garden City” shopper, confronting a policeman doing his duty on mask wearing, demonstrates how one recalcitrant can potentially start another COVID outbreak.

This person is the type ensuing the COVID virus remains alive in our communities, by rebellion against attempts to control its outbreak.

Her failure to comply is disrespectful towards an officer on duty and a selfish disregard for others.

We have witnessed similar arrogance on 6 January at the Capitol by those who declare their freedom of expression is their Constitutional right.

On such basis, they falsely declare individuals have rights to endanger others.

Morally, no-one has a right to threaten the lives of others.

This display has simply made this female a social media “most detested” stubborn star!

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

