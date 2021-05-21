Letters: More than 1100 thank yous this week

“This week is National Volunteers Week, an opportunity to acknowledge the tremendous contribution of volunteers in the community.”

This week is National Volunteer Week, an opportunity to acknowledge the tremendous contribution of volunteers to our community.

Cancer Council Queensland is fortunate to have the support of more than 1100 registered volunteers and many thousands more supporters who volunteer their time to our campaigns.

After a challenging 2020, we’re excited to finally be able to reconnect with many of our volunteers.

From cancer support to administration and fundraising, every volunteer makes a difference.

They are quiet achievers and unsung heroes, giving generously of their time to provide a shining light for others in their darkest hour.

One Queenslander is diagnosed with cancer every 20 minutes – all of us know someone who has been impacted.

If you would like to show you care, consider volunteering, as I can promise it’s a rewarding pursuit.

To find out more, call 13 11 20 or go to cancerqld.org.au and click on “Be Involved”. Help us continue our mission and create hope for a cancer free future.

Ms Chris McMillan CEO,

Cancer Council Queensland.

