LETTERS: Join in and help create a cancer-free future

Relay For Life gets set to hit the track

Cancer Council Queensland’s iconic fundraiser Relay For Life is back in 2021 and is celebrating 21 years of bringing communities together to fight back against cancer.

I would like to thank all Queenslanders who have supported Relay For Life over the last 21 years and am pleased to share that in-person events are recommencing following our temporary switch to virtual events last year due to the pandemic.

Over the years, your support has given hope to the 30,000 Queenslanders who are diagnosed with cancer each year.

I’d love to invite all to join a Relay For Life team this year and help create a cancer-free future.

I encourage Queenslanders to team up to raise funds in the lead-up to their local Relay For Life event. Every dollar raised goes towards funding Cancer Council Queensland’s vital research, prevention and support programs, many of which help people in your community every day.

As many of you know, Relay For Life Relay brings communities together to celebrate cancer survivorship, remember loved ones lost and empower teams of families, friends and colleagues to raise money to fight back against cancer.

Relay For Live events will stay with you forever – our local coordinators have great entertainment planned for the whole community, as well as empowering ceremonies, like our inspiring opening ceremony, where cancer survivors and their carers kick off the walk.

Support your local community by either registering a team or taking part in the fundraising activities that will be held in the lead-up to the event.

Together we can make a difference.

To find out more or to register for one of the Relay For Life events in 2021, visit relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

- Ms Chris McMillan, CEO, Cancer Council Queensland

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Women gathered in Rockhampton to express anger about the treatment of women in public office and in everyday life.

Grace Rayner: Slowly but surely men are becoming demonised because of all the women’s movements going on. It seems to be the answer.

Les Shaw: Does this represent Mutual Respect?

Alofa Tau: Generalised hatred of all males is not the answer.

Kristy Stevens: Like seriously people, this is just a bunch of ladies peacefully, non aggressively, standing up for something they feel passionate about. There is nothing hateful about it.

Vicki Crooks: Fighting for equality isn’t generalised hatred of all males.

Les Shaw: This isn’t fighting for equality. It is Toxic Misandry. Equality is something we can all get behind, Feminism belongs in the bin with Racism, Fascism, Chauvinism, etc.

Melina Martini: This is a rally about women’s rights. Would love for my union to support though, women’s rights are workers’ rights and women have a right to be safe in the workplace!

Kath O’Brien: Good work Rocky women!

