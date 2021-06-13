Menu
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor: Unbelievable Stupidity

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
13th Jun 2021 10:00 AM
Covid-19 and its variant strains are as deadly as any weapon of mass destruction!

To mindlessly decide your plans take precedence over commonsense and restrictions, displays utmost selfishness.

To endanger the lives and livelihood of people in your path, without contemplating the risk you impose by prioritising your determinations, shows utter contempt for others.

This is how the virus is spread.

The Victorian couple both testing positive, taking the law into their own hands, travelling out of compulsory lockdown, through two states into the Sunshine Coast, deserves their own lockdown.

A fine alone cannot compensate for the serious fallout affecting businesses and communities in exposure spots over two states.

Jail time could be imminent.

These individuals playing God, travelling with personal agendas, ignoring Covid restrictions, threatened hard-fought Covid security in two states.

They must suffer significant consequences.

“No man is an island … we are all part of the continent.” (John Donne)

– Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

