Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OPINION: Cancer Council Qld's CEO Chris McMillan on National Carers Week
OPINION: Cancer Council Qld's CEO Chris McMillan on National Carers Week
Letters to the Editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support for carers

Ms Chris McMillan, CEO Cancer Council Queensland
19th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANYONE at any time can become a carer and the caring role varies depending on the situation.

National Carers Week (October 13-19) provides an opportunity to celebrate the 2.7 million unpaid carers in Australia and the highly valuable community service they perform.

One in two Queenslanders will be diagnosed with cancer at some point and the role of carers in supporting these peoples of crucial importance.

At Cancer Council Queensland, we value carers for all their contributions but understand the challenges that come with their role. That’s why we want to remind everyone that carers need care too.

Carers can experience confusion, stress and mental health challenges, with relationships, finances and overall wellbeing all often being impacted.

On behalf of Cancer Council Queensland, I urge carers of people with cancer to ensure they are receiving the support they need. A call to Cancer Council’s 13 11 20 can provide carers with access to support, information and resources — or simply a listening ear if needed.

For information visit cancerqld.org.au

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    VMR fishing rego open all weekend

    premium_icon VMR fishing rego open all weekend

    News Rego for the VMR Gladstone Family Fishing Festival is open and you don’t need to wet a line to win.

    Nudge is back in business at Lake Awoonga

    premium_icon Nudge is back in business at Lake Awoonga

    News It’s been a tough year for ‘Nudge’ but things are looking up with reopening of his...

    Shed full of fun to enjoy at open day

    premium_icon Shed full of fun to enjoy at open day

    News Gladstone Men’s Shed offering something for everyone at its open day on...

    Autopsy results in after alleged Auckland St murder

    premium_icon Autopsy results in after alleged Auckland St murder

    Crime Gladstone man in supreme court facing murder charge