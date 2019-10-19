LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support for carers

ANYONE at any time can become a carer and the caring role varies depending on the situation.

National Carers Week (October 13-19) provides an opportunity to celebrate the 2.7 million unpaid carers in Australia and the highly valuable community service they perform.

One in two Queenslanders will be diagnosed with cancer at some point and the role of carers in supporting these peoples of crucial importance.

At Cancer Council Queensland, we value carers for all their contributions but understand the challenges that come with their role. That’s why we want to remind everyone that carers need care too.

Carers can experience confusion, stress and mental health challenges, with relationships, finances and overall wellbeing all often being impacted.

On behalf of Cancer Council Queensland, I urge carers of people with cancer to ensure they are receiving the support they need. A call to Cancer Council’s 13 11 20 can provide carers with access to support, information and resources — or simply a listening ear if needed.

For information visit cancerqld.org.au