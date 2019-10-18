LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Desexing not working

OPINION:De-sexing stops breeding but does nothing to curtail a cat’s wandering intent thanks to people who think it’s OK for their fur ball to roam the neighbourhood.

OPINION:De-sexing stops breeding but does nothing to curtail a cat’s wandering intent thanks to people who think it’s OK for their fur ball to roam the neighbourhood.

AS PREDICTABLE as sunrise is the revelation that the cat population is ‘exploding’ (Obs 14/10/19) due mainly to idiots who shouldn’t share oxygen let alone have pets. Good luck to the indomitable spirits whose lot in life is to care for unwanted animals but comes a time for commonsense to kick in — a $50 de-sex doesn’t cut it. Multiply Gladstone’s cat scourge by every town in Australia and you get an idea what a pandemic is all about. Local authorities are overburdened with the loose cat problem and as with any other feral pest it’s maybe time to outsource a catch-and-cull bounty program to alleviate the mindless excesses of so-called animal lovers.

Any cat, outside its owner’s confines, is an ecological time bomb loaded with a killing instinct. De-sexing stops breeding but does nothing to curtail a cat’s wandering intent thanks to people who think it’s OK for their fur ball to roam the neighbourhood.

The Observer story stated “that male cats were also a huge problem, roaming the streets each night and mating with numerous females”. Has anyone told them to line up for their $50 de-sex? Not likely.