LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Desexing not working
AS PREDICTABLE as sunrise is the revelation that the cat population is ‘exploding’ (Obs 14/10/19) due mainly to idiots who shouldn’t share oxygen let alone have pets. Good luck to the indomitable spirits whose lot in life is to care for unwanted animals but comes a time for commonsense to kick in — a $50 de-sex doesn’t cut it. Multiply Gladstone’s cat scourge by every town in Australia and you get an idea what a pandemic is all about. Local authorities are overburdened with the loose cat problem and as with any other feral pest it’s maybe time to outsource a catch-and-cull bounty program to alleviate the mindless excesses of so-called animal lovers.
Any cat, outside its owner’s confines, is an ecological time bomb loaded with a killing instinct. De-sexing stops breeding but does nothing to curtail a cat’s wandering intent thanks to people who think it’s OK for their fur ball to roam the neighbourhood.
The Observer story stated “that male cats were also a huge problem, roaming the streets each night and mating with numerous females”. Has anyone told them to line up for their $50 de-sex? Not likely.