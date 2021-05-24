Letter to the editor: A fare deal

“A sense of entitlement”, encouraged by TransLink and colluding local bus companies, has allowed fare-evasion on our public transport to continue ad infinitum.

While Go-card commuters pay their fare with prepaid credit each trip, drivers deal with some boarding with excuses why they need a free ride.

Drivers warn these recalcitrants, TransLink inspectors “may” board and fine those without a legitimate fare.

It’s a joke.

TransLink inspectors are scarce as hen’s teeth, particularly in regional areas outside the Brisbane metropolitan area.

Upon their arrival in full uniform once or twice a year, the warning is transmitted to all would-be fare evaders by social media.

The few caught are given a warning.

The free-ride movement is escalating with impunity, seemingly with Translink’s blessing.

“COVID” policy that drivers cannot accept cash and issue tickets, exacerbates the free-ride epidemic.

Policies determining the honest pay, but the “entitled” continue to appropriate taxpayer-subsidised rides, must be revised.

Who dares to challenge this unethical TransLink, State Government policy?

“Fortune favours the brave!”

– Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands