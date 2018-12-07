Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEAR PREMIER: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd signed off, along with federal members for Capricronia and Dawson.
DEAR PREMIER: Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd signed off, along with federal members for Capricronia and Dawson. Mike Richards GLA091118OPEN
News

Letter to Premier urges army support for fires

Noor Gillani
by
7th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has been asked by federal members to make a request for army support to fight the region's bushfires.

A letter to the Premier's office signed by Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said local authorities had sent the "consistent message” that Australian Defence Force support was required in fire-containment efforts, with personnel on standby since early last week.

"Minister for Defence, the Hon. Christopher Pyne has advised that 300 soldiers from 8 Brigade (Brisbane) and 75 soldiers from 3 Brigade (Townsville) have been on 12 hours' notice to move, should a request be received,” the letter said.

"Further to this, 30 soldiers from Brisbane have been on four hours' notice to move should they have been requested to support Queensland SES efforts.”

The letter said availability of personnel was confirmed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Ms Palaszczuk and the Department of Defence, with the Commonwealth unable to deploy help without Queensland Government approval.

"The Commonwealth stands ready to deploy these ADF assets to aid in the recovery process upon receipt of your request,” the letter said.

"We are urging you to listen to local authorities and facilitate the use of ADF assets to facilitate the recovery from these devastating fires.”

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Man in custody in Calliope, assisting police

    UPDATE: Man in custody in Calliope, assisting police

    News A man and woman have died after suffering significant injuries at a Central Queensland caravan park.

    'Friendly-natured': Seized bull terriers given second chance

    premium_icon 'Friendly-natured': Seized bull terriers given second chance

    Crime "All our little friends are now clean, fed, and living in comfort.

    • 7th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Celebrity gardener to visit Calliope

    premium_icon Celebrity gardener to visit Calliope

    News Claire will be the guest speaker at the Calliope Garden Club meeting

    • 7th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Ex-tropical cyclone Owen could bring rain and winds

    premium_icon Ex-tropical cyclone Owen could bring rain and winds

    Weather The system is expected to move closer to the coast in a few days.

    Local Partners