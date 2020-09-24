Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
KAP candidate Paul Hudson.
KAP candidate Paul Hudson. Geordi Offord
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Stop the dole for those who won't work on farms

by Paul Hudson, KAP candidate for Burnett
24th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE is talk of having to plough crops back into the ground because farmers cannot get anybody to work.

The solution is simple. Stop the dole for any able-bodied person who refuses farm work.

We have people sitting at home, doing nothing and raking in a lot of money from the LNP's coronavirus bonus bonanza payments.

I have spoken to many business owners who simply cannot get anybody to work and the reason is that people are getting more for doing nothing.

Why on earth did Scott Morrison give them a corona bonus? They never asked for it and they don't deserve it.

The local labour shortage can be fixed by stopping dole payments for those who refuse work.

Simple solutions are the best solutions.

PAUL HUDSON

KAP candidate for Burnett

 

WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY IN COMMENTS BELOW OR SEND US A LETTER

letterspromo


 

More Stories

labour shortage letters to the editor work for the dole
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUZZ OFF: Council reacts to mozzie influx

        Premium Content BUZZ OFF: Council reacts to mozzie influx

        News Mayor Matt Burnett has responded to multiple reports of increased mosquito activity as we enter Spring.

        OFFICIAL: NBN to roll out in Gladstone

        Premium Content OFFICIAL: NBN to roll out in Gladstone

        News Businesses in Gladstone have the opportunity to connect to high-speed fibre...

        Gladstone man refused to take drug test

        Premium Content Gladstone man refused to take drug test

        Crime It was no surprise why Cory Robert James Grittner refused to comply with police.

        Drink driver breaks two decade good behaviour streak

        Premium Content Drink driver breaks two decade good behaviour streak

        Crime Christine Pamela Choate hadn’t been to court for 21 years.