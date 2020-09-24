LETTER: Stop the dole for those who won't work on farms

THERE is talk of having to plough crops back into the ground because farmers cannot get anybody to work.

The solution is simple. Stop the dole for any able-bodied person who refuses farm work.

We have people sitting at home, doing nothing and raking in a lot of money from the LNP's coronavirus bonus bonanza payments.

I have spoken to many business owners who simply cannot get anybody to work and the reason is that people are getting more for doing nothing.

Why on earth did Scott Morrison give them a corona bonus? They never asked for it and they don't deserve it.

The local labour shortage can be fixed by stopping dole payments for those who refuse work.

Simple solutions are the best solutions.

PAUL HUDSON

KAP candidate for Burnett

