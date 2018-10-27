Letter from the Queen hangs in pride of place

ROYAL SCRIBE: A framed letter from HM Queen Elizabeth II Lady in Waiting hangs in the office of CPL Gladstone.

ROYAL SCRIBE: A framed letter from HM Queen Elizabeth II Lady in Waiting hangs in the office of CPL Gladstone. Mike Richards GLA241018ECPL

HANGING in pride of place in the front of office of the disability employment organisation CPL is a framed photo of the HRH Queen Elizabeth 2 alongside a letter written by one of her Lady's in Waiting.

IN 2016, a group job-seekers from the centre wrote a letter to congratulate the Queen on the occasion of her ninetieth birthday.

Tracey Clifford said it was initially an idea of one CPL's support workers.

"We're always trying to think of innovative ideas for our clients," she said.

"And when someone came up with the idea to write to the Queen, we decided to do it just to see if we could get some sort of response."

With the help of their support worker, the group gathered around a computer and wrote the letter.

"I don't even know how they found the address," Ms Clifford said.

"But it was so exciting for the guys when that letter arrived, really amazing.

"We thought it was pretty special so we framed it."

Letter from HM Queen Elizabeth II. Mike Richards GLA241018ECPL

Ms Clifford said they haven't heard from the Queen or her Lady-in-Waiting since.

"We're probably not likely too either I think," she said.

"But it's certainly not something you see everyday."

Below is the response sent by Her Majesty's Lady-in-Waiting Dame Annabel Whitehead.

To: the Community of CPL Gladstone

The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your letter and lovely photograph, and for the ninetieth birthday message you have sent to Her Majesty.

The Queen was very touched by your kind words of support, and Her Majesty was interested to hear about your group and the wonderful range of activities you take part in together.

The Queen send you her good wishes and Her Majesty hopes you will understand that, because of the enormous amount of correspondence she has received in the last few months, it has not been possible to reply to you until now.

Annabel Whitehead

8th October 2016

Letter from HM Queen Elizabeth II. Mike Richards GLA241018ECPL

Lady-in-Waiting

Dame Annabel Whitehead, DCVO is the daughter of the First Baron Inchyra, Frederick Hoyer Millar and Anna van Swinderen and has been a Lady-in-Waiting for the Royal Family since 1971.

Her Majesty has nine Ladies-in-Waiting with some responsible for organising her wardrobe and jewelry and maintaining her schedule.

The Woman of the Bedchamber is responsible for helping the Queen dressing and bathe.

A Lady-in-Waiting is always on hand to hold flowers handed to Her Majesty at events, attend to her private and personal matters, run errands and handle general correspondence.

Every day the Queen personally replies to some mail but passes the rest on to her Ladies-in-Waiting to reply to.