Letter from a legend: Gladstone shop makes historic find

SIMPLY THE BEST: Sir Donald Bradman in his prime.

A SMALL but significant piece of Australian history has been discovered in Gladstone.

The legendary cricketer Sir Donald Bradman travelled throughout Australia and the world during his illustrious cricketing career but it's doubtful he would have imagined his footprint extended to central Queensland.

A deeply personal letter from the "The Don” has turned up in a Gladstone opportunity shop in the most remarkable of circumstances.

The staff at the Gladstone St Vincent De Paul Society shop in Goondoon St couldn't believe their eyes when they stumbled upon the hand-written letter in an old donated dictionary.

While staff have no idea where the book came from, the letter was neatly and appropriately tucked away at the start of "B” in the old dictionary.

The staff still don't know who dropped off the dictionary or how the letter came to be in the book.

PRICELESS FIND: Dennis Mussig from St Vincent De Paul in Rockhampton with the letter written by Donald Bradman that was found inside a book. Chris Ison ROK280417cdon2

Retail operations manager for the Central Queensland Catholic Diocese that runs the store, Charmain Tolhurst, said the organisation was immensely proud to have discovered the letter and could now preserve another special piece of Australian history.

"It is quite an important piece of history, Sir Donald Bradman is a great Australian,” Ms Tolhurst said.

"This is a most memorable thing to find and we are proud to be able to save a piece of history.

"It certainly looks like it's been written to a friend.”

The diocese has contacted the Bradman Centre museum at Bowral in New South Wales to authenticate the letter.

Sir Donald was born at Cootamundra but grew up at Bowral before moving to Adelaide to play cricket for South Australia and famously Australia as its greatest ever player.

He is still revered as the greatest in the world to ever play the game and still tops the batting averages in world test cricket with an amazing 99.94.

At this stage the letter, written on an official Sir Donald Bradman embossed letterhead, looks to be the real thing, with the signature matching official records held at the museum in NSW.

The letter, which will be donated to the museum, was written by Sir Don when he was 87 years old. It was addressed to "Andrew and Jules” and is dated June 4, 1996.

It is unknown if these people were friends, but the contents of the letter suggest he knew them well.

"We could have benefited by putting this letter up for sale but because it is of such a personal nature, we feel it's only right to give it to the museum and they can decide what happens with it,” Ms Tolhurst said.

"The curators of the museum are pretty sure it is authentic and it is something we're sure they will cherish.”

A photo of a letter written by Donald Bradman which was found in a book donated to a Vinnies Op Shop. Chris Ison ROK280417cdon4

The handwriting on the letter is slightly scrawled which may be explained by the advanced age of Sir Donald when he penned the letter from his home in Adelaide.

It talks about personal details about his family and also mentions his famous last interview with television journalist Ray Martin.

He talks about "poor news” and how his wife Lady Jessie Bradman was "indisposed as having inoperable cancer”, as well as mentioning an "uncertain future”.

The "partnership of (his) life”

Sir Donald often described his life with Lady Jessie Bradman as "the greatest partnership of my life”.

In 1949, when Bradman was knighted for services to cricket, in his acceptance speech for the award he singled out his respect for Jessie.

"I must confess that I felt a sense of pride that my wife could thus share in a positive way some reflected glory and she always bore her new-found status with grace and dignity worthy of any title,” he said at the time.

They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in April 1997 and she died four months later on Sepember 14, 1997, just over a year after he wrote the letter.

They had two children, John Russell Bradman born July 10, 1939 and a daughter, Shirley Jane Bradman who was born on April 17, 1941.

The day Ray got the Don

The letter finishes off with comments about his interview with Ray Martin. Apart from being his last televison interview, dubbed "Don Bradman - 87 Not Out” when it aired in 1996 on Channel 9, it was the centre of controversy after Martin revealed he had to tell former prime minister Bob Hawke to "back off” after he tried to scoop Martin on the hook-up with the reclusive legend.

Martin had met Sir Donald at a dinner in the late 1980s and suggested he have an interview with him.

The legend of cricket reportedly said words to the effect of "Oh yeah, good try son” and went on to say he didn't have anything to do with television any more but if he did, it would be with Martin.

Mr Hawke subsequently approached Bradman for an the interview but had been told he couldn't do it unless Martin released him from his agreement.

Martin, naturally enough, didn't "release” him from his agreement and scored the famous interview with Sir Donald before he died in February 2001.

In the letter found at the Gladstone shop, Sir Donald appears to write that he was a fan of Martin but was "glad it (the interview) was over”.

A special find

Athough he was known to be a prolific writer of letters to fans, this note appears to have a familiarity about it that separates it from the regular letters Sir Donald sent out.

"You never know what you are going to stumble across when you start sorting through the crates at our stores,” Ms Tolhurst said.

"While this letter was quite sad, it was quite significant and an insight into his life.”

The Rockhampton diocese is currently organising for the letter to be transported to the Bowral Don Bradman Museum.