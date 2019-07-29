Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Is climate change really to blame?

29th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

In response to Linda Harper climate emergency call.  

There are no full unmitigated truths that can prove the death of bush in the Girraween National Park has anything to do with climate change only assumptions.  

There is however evidence through sediment cores that Australia has been much wetter and much drier in the past than we have ever experienced since colonisation.  

In fact the last half century was a particularly wet period in Australia's history and the bush flourished during this time.   Like rainfall bush density and health goes up and down with the ever changing climate.  

It seems there is not one incident in the world that climate change alarmists can and will not blame on man made climate change.   

M Angell, Toowoomba

climate change debate
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Roar keen to return to Gladstone after history-making match

    premium_icon Roar keen to return to Gladstone after history-making match

    News Brisbane Roar will return to Gladstone next year, says Cr Burnett

    VMR Gladstone are calling out for volunteers

    premium_icon VMR Gladstone are calling out for volunteers

    News This is how you can benefit from becoming a volunteer for VMR

    Hundreds band together for Gladstone's Relay for Life

    premium_icon Hundreds band together for Gladstone's Relay for Life

    News Find out how much the community have raised for Cancer Council

    'We are the lucky ones': cancer survivor speaks out

    premium_icon 'We are the lucky ones': cancer survivor speaks out

    News Colleen has participated in the Relay for Life since her diagnosis