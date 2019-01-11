'Let's kill it then': Man's threat to unborn baby

Brenton James Reilly pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to several charges including one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, one count of common assault and breaching a domestic violence order.

A GLADSTONE man who assaulted his pregnant girlfriend and threatened to kill her unborn child has been released on parole.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said Reilly's behaviour was "frightening".

Sen-Constable Selvadurai said that on September 22, 2017, Reilly and the aggrieved started arguing over images found on his phone.

Reilly grabbed the aggrieved by her hair and dragged her inside the house, the court heard.

When the pair were inside, Constable Selvadurai said Reilly, still holding her by her hair, started punching the aggrieved.

The court heard when Reilly stopped the woman told him she was "embarrassed" to have his child to which Reilly responded: "Well let's kill it then."

The court was told Reilly tried to punch her in the stomach and said "look what you made me do".

On February 11, 2018, Reilly and the woman were at his Boyne Island home when they began to argue.

The court heard that Reilly went "right up to her face", said he hated her and bit her on the arm.

Constable Selvadurai said Reilly exposed the aggrieved to a prolonged episode of violence, abuse and humiliation.

He said the only appropriate penalty for Reilly was jail.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Reilly was diagnosed with bipolar and "had come to the realisation he has problems he needs to address".

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Reilly had good character references that led her to believe he had prospects of rehabilitation.

Reilly was sentenced to six months jail with immediate parole release and convictions recorded.

He was also ordered to pay $1000 in compensation to the aggrieved.