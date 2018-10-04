Let's go girls! To see the Shania tribute show

LET'S GO GIRLS: Shania Twain tribute artist Lyndel Gale will be bringing the Shania Twain Show to Gladstone on October 20.

THE SPECTACULAR Shania Twain Show is heading to Gladstone and features the incomparable Lyndel Gale as Shania.

The stage-show is as close as it gets to the real thing.

"It's much more than a show though, it's more of a party atmosphere," Ms Gale said.

"The audience will be up on their feet singing and dancing along with their favourite songs.

"It'll be a lot of fun."

Shania Twain took the world by storm in the 1990's, combining her own style of country and pop music which appealed to a very wide cross-section of music lovers.

She became a global superstar with the album 'Come On Over' and chart-topping singles, including 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!', 'That Don't Impress Me Much', and the romantic Grammy Award winning 'You're Still The One' and 'From This Moment On'.

The album went on to become, and still remains, the biggest selling country music album of all time having sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

"Of the 21 songs we do in the show, 'Feel like a Woman' is the one that gets people up and dancing," Ms Gale said.

She will also be performing in many of the costumes that Shania made memorable.

"I'll be slipping off-stage to get changed throughout the show," Ms Gale said.

"We do all the famous costumes, five changes all up.

"While that's happening, the band get involved to continue the party theme with the John Fogarty tribute show.

"There will be a lot of Creedence hits as well, played by a seven piece backing band which features some of Australia's most notable stage musicians."

In addition there will also be several video tributes during the show.

"As well as the music we present a lot of Shania's story on the big screen," Ms Gale said.

"Her career has been so tumultuous and she's had so many personal tragedies in her life.

"It's all there, all her history is in her music, you can hear in her lyrics how each song came about, and you'll go away understanding her as person as well."

Ms Gale said there was an added bonus for everyone attending the show.

We'll be raffling two tickets to see the real Shania Twain in Brisbane on 6 December.

The Shania Twain Show will be appearing at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on October 20 at 7.30pm.