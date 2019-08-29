'Let's do it': Qld senator behind Flynn's nuclear power push

LISTENING VISIT: Senator Gerard Rennick visited the Gladstone region as part of his tour across the state.

A QUEENSLAND senator has supported a nuclear power plant being built in Flynn, echoing sentiments from fellow federal parliamentarian Ken O'Dowd.

Senator Gerard Rennick visited the Gladstone region as part of a two week listening tour of Queensland.

He said if the Member for Flynn Mr O'Dowd could get the support from residents in the region, then "let's do it”.

"The biggest hurdle to nuclear energy is some people are still concerned about it,” Senator Rennick said.

He cited the 450 nuclear power plants around the world already in existence and that Australia is the only country in the G20 without such a facility.

"I think that safety concerns, while important, can be addressed and I think it's definitely an alternative we should consider in our energy mix going forward,” he said.

So far on his tour, constituents have pointed out the lack of goods and services in regional areas - and it's something Senator Rennick wants to champion.

Originally from Chinchilla, he said he understood the plight of his fellow Queenslanders living outside of Brisbane.

"I want to make sure they receive their fair share of government funding and services,” Senator Reddick said.

"I guess what I want to do is let people know I've got some solutions.”

Senator Rennick also wants a review of maternity services in regional areas - citing Gladstone as example following the closure of Mater Hospital's maternity services last year.

"I'd like to see more public services roles out here,” he said.

Senator Rennick also met with Gladstone region councillors during his visit, before moving on to Yeppoon on the next leg of his tour.