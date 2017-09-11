'Let me see my son, please' Text message sends man to jail

A TEXT message was the reason a 20-year-old Gladstone father has spent the past 21 days imprisoned.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the aggravated breach of a domestic violence order and one count of the unauthorised dealing of shop goods.

The man's ex-partner, who he shares a child with, took out a domestic violence order banning the pair from having contact.

However at his wits' end and wanting to see his son after not for nine months, the man sent a single text message asking the aggrieved if he could see their son.

The aggrieved reported the contact and he was arrested.

Earlier offending in March saw him stealing a $40 bottle of vodka from a liquor store.

However it wasn't this recent offending that saw him remain in custody, it was his criminal history containing a number of breaches against DVOs.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the man's parents had taken out DVOs against him.

On a number of occasions he breached the order by not only rocking up to their house drunk and abusive, but also by being physically violent with his father and causing damage to a car.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said despite the altercations his client had with his parents, they were still supportive of him.

He said his client had not had any contact with his son in nine months, and wanted to organise to meet up with him.

Mr Pepito said his client believed that he wasn't breaching the order if the text message was of the subject of the child the pair shared.

"He misunderstood,” Mr Pepito said.

"However it was just a text message - it was not harassing and did not contain any verbal abuse.

"He's spent a few weeks in jail already ... he just wants to see his son.”

Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho said while she understood it was a technical breach, his criminal history showed he had no respect for court-made protection orders.

"You need to learn how to be a father and what a proper relationship looks like,” she said.

"The way you are heading if you keep breaching these orders, is jail.”

She told the man to get legal advice in terms of the custody of his child.

SHe placed him on a teo-year probation subject to counselling. A conviction was recorded.