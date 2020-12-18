Let it flow, let it flow: Christmas week may be a washout

Gold Coast and northern NSW residents are mopping up after a second major deluge in less than a week wreaked flooding havoc yesterday.

And southeast Queensland has been warned to brace for more potential flooding rains in the lead-up to Christmas.

Roads were closed by flash flooding and landslides, at least one motorist was rescued from a submerged car and a major business district was thrown into turmoil as almost 200mm of rain fell on parts of the southern Gold Coast and Tweed in just six hours yesterday.

Major flooding in Currumbin Creek Rd, Currumbin. Picture: Glenn Hampson

By late in the day, Currumbin had been drenched by 800mm of rain in six days.

Currumbin Creek broke its banks and floodwater surged through businesses in the busy Currumbin industrial estate.

"Everyone's just full of water - it went right through our workshop," Currumbin Motor Trimmers co-owner Megan Stewart said.

"We've been here 28 years and this is one of the worst floods we've ever seen."

Flash flooding forced the closure of arterials Currumbin Creek Rd and Stewart Rd.

A swiftwater rescue team was called in to help save a driver from a car stranded on Tallebudgera Connection Rd.

Myles Donnelly from Chinderah in northern NSW tries a spot of golf buggy surfing in floodwaters. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Many other motorists abandoned their vehicles after trying to cross flooded roads.

Tallebudgera Creek recorded 190mm of rain in six hours yesterday, with 177mm bucketing Oyster Creek at Burleigh Heads.

Gold Coast City Council ­activated sandbag collection stations and thousands of Currumbin and Tallebudgera residents received SMS warnings to prepare for possible evacuations as creeks rose.

In NSW, landslides closed Scenic Drive at Bilambil and Tweed Valley Way was cut by flooding and a crash.

Mel Tiesman and Sue Earmell from Zo-Zo's takeaway at Currumbin look on helplessly as floodwater inundates their store. Picture: Glenn Hampson

The Tweed was declared a disaster area by the NSW Government as major flooding hit areas including Tumbulgum.

A dead cow reportedly washed up on Duranbah Beach at Point Danger.

Gold Coast and Tweed beaches are expected to face a major clean-up as more debris flows out of rivers and creeks.

Sky News Weather's Tom Saunders warned of more rain to come before Christmas.

"By Tuesday heavy rain will return and is quite likely, with some heavy rainfall in the lead-up to Christmas across southeast Queensland," he said.

"We couldn't rule out some extra flooding next week."

Originally published as Let it flow, let it flow: Xmas week may be a washout