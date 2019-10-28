Lest we forget: pause for a minute’s silence

Lest we forget: I encourage all Australians to pause for a minute’s silence and remember all those who have suffered and died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

Australians are justifiably proud of our Australian Defence Force current serving members and our veterans.

On 11 November at 11.00am, this and every year, I encourage all Australians to pause for a minute’s silence and remember all those who have suffered and died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

Every year we mark Remembrance Day because it was at this time and date in 1918 that the guns fell silent on the Western Front, officially ending the First World War.

Originally known as Armistice Day, this day reminds us to pause and remember those who served in the ‘war to end all wars’ and every conflict and peacekeeping mission since.

We especially honour the more than 102,000 Australians who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and the freedoms we enjoy today.

Remembrance Day is commemorated in towns, cities and local communities across Australia and overseas and I encourage everyone to attend a service and wear a red poppy in memory of our servicemen and women. Thank you for your service.

Lest we forget.