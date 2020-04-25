LEST WE FORGET: Non-traditional Anzac service

Gladstone RSL Sub Branch president Harry Tattersall on Anzac Day at the cenotaph while the last post is played.

IT was not the traditional Anzac Day service but Gladstone RSL Sub-Branch president Harry Tattersall was pleased to know residents were still commemorating the significant day.

Mr Tattersall along with a small group of residents stood around the cenotaph while The Ode was read followed by the Last Post being played before pausing for a minutes silence and laying their wreaths.

“I’d like to think people will be coming to lay a wreath and pay their respects,” Mr Tattersall said.

“We might get more as the day goes on.”

He said he was pleased to know there were people holding their own driveway services at dawn this morning.

“In the future I would like to see as many people as possible come down to the cenotaph for a service,” he said.

“But those who can’t, can do their driveway service at home in the future too.

“All of this is a matter of paying their respects.”

In Gladstone there are about 130 members in the Returned and Services League, however Mr Tattersall believed there are other veterans in the area. However the day holds significance all across the country.

“It’s the one day for Australian’s to pay their respects to all those servicemen that have served and those that didn’t come back,” he said.

“Whether you’re a return serviceman or ex-serviceman, it really makes not difference you’ve paid your dues to the government and people can respect that.”