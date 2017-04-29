Lest we forget: Museum publishes memorial guide

Chardonnae (front), Sienna, Trinity and Katrina Simpson with their copy of 'War Memorials of the Gladstone Region'.

A SPECIAL project eight years in the making was launched on Anzac Day at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.

War Memorials of the Gladstone Region is a free, 108-page glossy book that lists every war memorial from Raglan to Rosedale, from large cenotaphs and monuments in the middle of town to plaques on trees in the bush.

"The Queensland Department of Public works contacted us in 2009 to put together a list for their website,” Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum public programs and promotions officer Maddie Cook said.

"When we started researching this we realised there wasn't actually a contained document that had all of that information, so we thought the people here might also appreciate having a hard copy for themselves.

"The more we looked into it the more we found... We've tried to include as much information as we can.

"This is the first edition so if there are any more (memorials) that come up, I hope people come forward and let us know so when we do a second edition we can update it and make changes.”

EIGHT YEARS WORK: Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum public programs and promotions officer Maddie Cook. Andrew Thorpe

1000 copies of the book have been printed.

"We're trying to spread that out to the community as best as possible,” Maddie said.

"But we'll make sure all the libraries around town get a copy as well as a little bit further afield and all the state institutions.”

The book includes maps to each memorial and a full list of transcribed names, as well as recent and heritage photos of the locations of the memorials.

"Every list and every detail is within those pages,” Maddie said.

The book was launched in conjunction with the Anzac Day: Lest We Forget exhibit, which showcases photographs and war memorabilia loaned to the museum by local families.

Katrina Simpson brought Chardonnae, Sienna and Trinity along to the museum to see the exhibit and were pleasantly surprised to find the free guide available.

The family has taken an interest in war history due to some familial connections.

"I've been researching it since last year,” Trinity said.

"My great great grandfather was in World War I, and my nan was in World War II.”

The Anzac Day: Lest We Forget exhibit will run until June 3.