Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Splash Time is a free program for infants up to four-months designed to introduce them to the pool environment
Splash Time is a free program for infants up to four-months designed to introduce them to the pool environment
News

Lesson gets parents and babies in the water

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POOLS and the beach are a typical go-to during warmer months, so it’s important to instil water safety in children from a young age.

To help parents introduce their babies to the water, Gladstone Aquatic Centre is hosting free community programs, with the first one starting tomorrow at noon.

Splash Time is a sensory-based program designed to introduce infants to the pool environment in a fun, social and nurturing way.

Splash Time is a free program for infants up to four-months designed to introduce them to the pool environment
Splash Time is a free program for infants up to four-months designed to introduce them to the pool environment

Centre manager Zane Reid said the main goal was to teach water knowledge from a young age.

“We want to introduce water to infants and to adults and how they can handle and hold their children in the water,” Mr Reid said.

“It’s a good bonding experience for parent and baby and a good way for parents to meet other parents.”

Qualified swim instructors will run the session.

Mr Reid said for parents who enjoy the free session, the centre holds weekly classes for infants.

To book your free Splash Time spot, visit splashtime.com.au.

gladstone aquatic centre splash time water safety
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone Engineering Alliance announces new GM

        premium_icon Gladstone Engineering Alliance announces new GM

        News GEA board president Anthony Buenen said the new general manager had made the role her own.

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        News GLADSTONE residents were kept busy this weekend. From a festival to a bushfire...

        IN COURT: 71 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 71 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        'Very positive': Bookings filling up for Gladstone builders

        premium_icon 'Very positive': Bookings filling up for Gladstone builders

        News Gladstone builders are reporting increased confidence