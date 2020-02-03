Lesson gets parents and babies in the water

Splash Time is a free program for infants up to four-months designed to introduce them to the pool environment

POOLS and the beach are a typical go-to during warmer months, so it’s important to instil water safety in children from a young age.

To help parents introduce their babies to the water, Gladstone Aquatic Centre is hosting free community programs, with the first one starting tomorrow at noon.

Splash Time is a sensory-based program designed to introduce infants to the pool environment in a fun, social and nurturing way.

Centre manager Zane Reid said the main goal was to teach water knowledge from a young age.

“We want to introduce water to infants and to adults and how they can handle and hold their children in the water,” Mr Reid said.

“It’s a good bonding experience for parent and baby and a good way for parents to meet other parents.”

Qualified swim instructors will run the session.

Mr Reid said for parents who enjoy the free session, the centre holds weekly classes for infants.

To book your free Splash Time spot, visit splashtime.com.au.