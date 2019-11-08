Menu
Andersons Auto City owner Les Anderson won The Observer Innovation Award at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.
Business

Les finds an innovative way to service

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
IT’S a simple and effective tool and one that has transformed the booking system at Andersons Auto City.

Owner Les Anderson identified a need for streamlining service bookings and engineered a solution by developing an algorithm.

It was designed to use customer data to anticipate when a car will be due for a service and to book them in automatically.

Mr Anderson’s innovation caught the eye of the Best in Business judges and they deservedly awarded him The Observer Innovation Award at the 2019 Best in Business Awards.

The program has since been adopted by Mazda and Holden as well as benefiting other Gladstone businesses.

“We can give them a really accurate date and it’s surprising how many customers say in 6-7 months’ time ‘I can’t believe you got that right’,” Mr Anderson said.

Mr Anderson said he based the idea off reminder systems at dental clinics – with text messages being the main form of communication.

