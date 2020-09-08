Menu
Jorden Lee Blackburn pleaded guilty to drug possession and possessing a utensil.
Leopard print crop top doesn’t impress magistrate

liana walker
liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
A YOUNG Gladstone mum on drugs charges attended court wearing a leopard print crop top and was immediately sent back outside.

She was told by the magistrate to put a top on.

Jorden Lee Blackburn, 21, re-entered Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday in a more appropriate cardigan and pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a utensil.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said Blackburn was stopped on Sun Valley Rd at 7.40am on August 10, where she had three passengers.

Due to how the passengers were acting they were detained for a search where Blackburn declared she had an ice pipe in her bra.

Police also located a clip-seal bag containing 0.3g of methamphetamines.

Blackburn told the court she wasn’t working and lived part-time with her two children.

Blackburn was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.

