Leo is learning from the best

HE MIGHT be young but Locations Estate Agents sales trainee Leomar Obejero is more than willing to learn from the best in the business.

Originally from the Philippines, Leo, 19, has lived in Gladstone for nine years and has seen plenty of changes to the town during the time.

A keen learner and listener, he’s already been absorbing information like a sponge.

“Even though I’m young I don’t see it as a limitation,” Leo said.

“I’m a pretty observant person and it’s not about my experience, it’s what I’ve listened and learned.”

Leo has been involved in real estate since high school and is currently studying a dual bachelor’s degree in accounting and business, as well as a major in marketing.

“The topics I’m learning are all interrelated and cross over perfectly,” he said.

“(Locations principal) Alicia (Williams) has told me she has a background in accounting and business and some of the role models she knows and looks up to also have that background.

“It’s a big bonus to know everything correlates and goes hand in hand.”

About to finish his third week at Locations, Leo is very eager to keep learning from his colleagues before completing his real estate registration.

“They have a dynamic and experienced team with 60-plus years of experience.

“Obviously at the moment I’m a bit limited at what I can and can’t do, but that hasn’t limited the knowledge I’ve been able to learn.”

Leo will be out and about on Saturday with Alicia Williams for a series of open homes.