Lennox man denies holding woman's head under water in surf

FLOATING FRESH EVIDENCE: Mark Andrew Thomson is accused of assaulting surfer Jodie Cooper on the morning of August 22 last year after his surf mat collided with her surfboard on a crowded day at Lennox Head.

FLOATING FRESH EVIDENCE: Mark Andrew Thomson is accused of assaulting surfer Jodie Cooper on the morning of August 22 last year after his surf mat collided with her surfboard on a crowded day at Lennox Head. Marc Stapelberg

MARK Andrew Thomson had an inflatable surf mat under his arm as he walked into court in Ballina yesterday.

The Lennox Head man, accused of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, brought the mat - which he designed - to the second part of a hearing into allegations he held a former pro surfer's head under the water at Lennox point.

Police have alleged the 58-year-old "dropped in" on former elite surfer Jodie Cooper, breaching surfing etiquette, before holding her underwater and violently grabbing her hair on August 22 last year.

Ms Cooper said in her evidence in April the accused stood on top of her in the surf and left her with an injured neck and scalp.

She had alleged Mr Thomson only released her when she pretended to have drowned. Mr Thomson denies the allegations.

Mr Thomson yesterday told the court he was struck in the back suddenly, that Ms Cooper "lunged" toward him, he became entangled in her leg rope as he was attacked from below.

He said manoeuvres witnesses claimed he undertook, including swerving violently toward her, were physically "impossible" on a surf mat.

But police prosecutor, Sergeant Kennedy, showed to the court in Mr Thomson's cross-examination videos from his surf mat manufacturing business which seem to depict the "impossible" movements.

Defence barrister Peter O'Connor argued this video shouldn't be considered in Magistrate Karen Stafford's judgment as it was not formally tendered as evidence.

But the prosecutor disagreed, saying the notion Mr Thomson's alleged movements were impossible only arose in his evidence.

Magistrate Stafford is expected to hand down her judgment, and consider cross-AVO applications brought by each party, from 2pm today.