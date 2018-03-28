Len Tummon the welding poet

Margaret Tummon with a collection of nearly 60 of her husband Len's poems and short stories. They have been printed in a book That Old Battered Frame.

Margaret Tummon with a collection of nearly 60 of her husband Len's poems and short stories. They have been printed in a book That Old Battered Frame. Mike Richards GLA270318MARG

LEN TUMMON was like a lot of Gladstone's tradies, a hard worker, a sportsman and a little bit creative.

A collection of nearly 60 poems and short stories have been printed in a book 'That Old Battered Frame'.

According to Mr Tummon's wife, Margaret, one of his favourite past-times was capturing stories of people he knew and putting them to poetry.

"Len was born in Gladstone, but grew up in Mount Larcom and he loved talking to people and listening to the yarns they told," she said.

Len started his boilermaking apprenticeship in Rockhampton building steam trains, then came back to town to work at Gladstone Engineering then PT Engineering.

"Len worked hard and played hard, he was an A-grade tennis player and was really quite good," Mrs Tummon said.

The couple moved to Brisbane because of Margaret's poor health, but when Mr Tummon was diagnosed with cancer he returned to Gladstone.

"Len said he was born here and he wanted to die here," she said.

He died in 2016 aged 73.

Mrs Tummon had her husbands' poems published last year and has returned to Gladstone to sell them.

"If they are popular I hope to make enough money to get the rest of his works published," she said.

The poems and stories span over a century of memories.

A cattle drive on Monte Cristo, ghostly visitors, epic tennis matches and humorous reflections and are told with humour and fondness.

Mr Tummon poked fun at the iconic Auckland Creek lift bridge in this poem he penned in Easter 1983:

"With good luck the great bridge on cue will lift, By great hydraulics if you get my drift, So come on me hearties as Easter draws near, With the yachties galore there'll be plenty of real cheer!"

Copies of Len Tummon's book 'That Old Battered Frame' will be available for sale at the Harbour Festival for $10.