Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHAM!: Lego Master Jimmy Eaton and Maddy Tyers were MCs at Gladstone's PopCon 2019.
WHAM!: Lego Master Jimmy Eaton and Maddy Tyers were MCs at Gladstone's PopCon 2019.
News

Lego MCs enjoying PopCon

liana walker
, lianawalker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Nov 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEGO Masters Maddy Tyers and Jimmy Eaton were impressed by how Gladstone’s PopCon was pieced together this year.

The event built on all things pop culture, drawing more than 3000 people through the GECC, many as their favourite cosplays.

Ms Tyers was part of the best cosplay and prop judging panel and said it was near impossible to pick a winner.

“I have to admit my Lego bias was leaning towards the Lego costumes a lot,” Ms Tyers said.

“But in terms of the skill and technique it was so well done.”

Mr Eaton, who emceed the day, said he was impressed to see events like this in regional centres.

“To have an event like this is so cool,” Mr Eaton said.

“Teenage Jimmy and 10-year-old Jimmy and 37-year-old Jimmy think it’s amazing.”

cosplay costumes gladsotne popcon jimmy and maddy lego masters lego masters jimmy and maddy maddy and jimmy popcon
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP TIPS: Experts pick their Melbourne Cup winner

        TOP TIPS: Experts pick their Melbourne Cup winner

        Horses Struggling to pick a winner for the Melbourne Cup? Let the experts help you out, as they share who they think will win the race that stops a nation.

        Motorist’s pupils a giveaway in single-vehicle car crash

        premium_icon Motorist’s pupils a giveaway in single-vehicle car crash

        News POLICE believed a Gladstone man was under the influence of a substance when they...

        • 4th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
        Truck rollover near aged care

        premium_icon Truck rollover near aged care

        News Emergency services were called to the scene this morning.

        • 4th Nov 2019 9:05 AM
        ‘Very proud’: Gladstone business humbled by big win

        premium_icon ‘Very proud’: Gladstone business humbled by big win

        News “It’s probably the ultimate moment of our business career,” owner Ian Rayment said.