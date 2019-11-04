Lego MCs enjoying PopCon

WHAM!: Lego Master Jimmy Eaton and Maddy Tyers were MCs at Gladstone's PopCon 2019.

LEGO Masters Maddy Tyers and Jimmy Eaton were impressed by how Gladstone’s PopCon was pieced together this year.

The event built on all things pop culture, drawing more than 3000 people through the GECC, many as their favourite cosplays.

Ms Tyers was part of the best cosplay and prop judging panel and said it was near impossible to pick a winner.

“I have to admit my Lego bias was leaning towards the Lego costumes a lot,” Ms Tyers said.

“But in terms of the skill and technique it was so well done.”

Mr Eaton, who emceed the day, said he was impressed to see events like this in regional centres.

“To have an event like this is so cool,” Mr Eaton said.

“Teenage Jimmy and 10-year-old Jimmy and 37-year-old Jimmy think it’s amazing.”