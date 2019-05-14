Lego Masters winners reveal plans with $100K prize

They are the newest champions in Australian reality TV - the duo who took home the trophy on the surprise smash hit show, Lego Masters.

Henry Pinto and his brick-building buddy, Cade Franklin, said they were "totally pumped" to learn on Tuesday after a nerve-racking five month wait, that they would be taking home the trophy and $100,000.

The show which features grown men and women making weird and wonderful Lego sculptures, has averaged more than 1.5 million viewers each episode in its short run, with those watching online or on catch up bringing viewing figures up to an average of 2.25 million each episode and sending Lego sales soaring.

Henry Pinto and Cade Franklin have taken out the first series of LEGO Masters, winning the $100,000 grand prize. Picture: Supplied

The two were paired by Channel 9 and teamed up after one phone call - and have become firm friends.

Their laid back, unflappable, style has won them a legion of fans as their 'builds" became ever more intricate.

They finally took home the prize after building an astonishing model of Poseidon, the God of the Sea, emerging from the waves, complete with sea dragon and a ship, after a marathon 28 hour session.

After the first episode, eBay reported a rise of 89% in its sales of the toy.

The winning design was Poseidon, God of the Sea, which took 28 hours to build. Picture: Supplied

Pinto, the director of a property valuation firm in Sydney and Cade, a video games designer from Brisbane are self-confessed Lego addicts - and both have very understanding wives.

"My wife is incredibly supportive," Cade says. "On our two week honeymoon, she wanted to go to Paris. So we spent a week in Paris and a week at LEGOland in Denmark."

"My wife would have killed me for that!" Henry interjects.

Mr Franklin has loved LEGO since he was a youngster. Picture: Supplied

As was Mr Pinto, pictured with a LEGO creation. Picture: Supplied

Both attend adults-only Lego clubs and have around 200,000 Lego pieces in their collections - and both say their wives are Lego widows.

Pinto says: "It's totally nerdy. I think it's because I have a very stringent corporate job, where it's high pressure and high performance, so saw it as a really creative outlet.

"I try not to build for the sake of it, but only when I am really inspired - like a mad scientist - but that will only last for three to six months."

The show has been a surprise hit, averaging 1.5 million viewers. Picture: Supplied

The show, has not relied on scandal, sex and intrigue, such as the tacky Married At First Sight for ratings, but is a simple, family-friendly format of grown-ups playing Lego against the clock, while being supportive of their rivals.

Both have a plan for their share of the winnings. Henry says: "Whatever my wife wants to do with it, she can.

She held the fort with three children while I did this. If she, maybe, gives me $1,000 to buy some more Lego, she can do what she likes with the rest of it."

Cade adds: "I will be buying some more Lego - I have a list of what I will be purchasing. And I really want to take my family to LEGOland in Denmark."