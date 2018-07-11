Legends ready to rattle locals

ACTION-PACKED: Sponsors of the Legends of League event to be held in Gladstone gather for the launch at Marley Brown Oval.

LEGENDS of League organisers are tipping an action-packed affair when the Gladstone Ports Corporation Australian Allstars and Nhulundu Health Services Gladstone Allstars clash at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday, August 4.

One of those organisers is Craig Teevan, who played 103 first-grade games and three games for Queensland during the famous 1995 Origin series.

Teevan will line up at hooker for the highly anticipated clash, joining the likes of Scott Prince, Willie Mason, Matt Bowen, Ben Hannant, Casey McGuire, Chris Walker and many others.

"It's our 46th event and we've got big-name NRL players with over 3500 games of experience," he said.

"It's a good opportunity to put on a show and take on the local boys."

Teevan is hopeful a crowd of more than 4000 will turn out for the match and is tipping the Australian Allstars to show their legendary class.

"They take it as hard as the locals... We always like to pick pretty speedy backs because we like to put on a show and people walk away knowing players like Scotty Prince have still got it and they can see how big Willie Mason is.

"We pick players across a number of eras both for the kids and the older people.

"Surprisingly all the locals always step up and it's a really exciting opportunity for some of those players and they get a lot of motivation playing with their heroes."

However it's more than just a game of footy, with plenty of community events taking place in the lead-up.

"We pride ourselves on going to regional areas, especially those in need who have a really good supporter base but sometimes get overlooked," Teevan said.

"This is a great opportunity to help grassroots rugby league and create interest at that level.

"It's a four-day event and the game is the end result. Days one and two we'll get into the schools and deliver messages about anti-bullying, mental health and we have really good message around 'dream, believe, achieve'."