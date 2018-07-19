Legends of League is grassroots, not just a game

LEGEND: Former Bronco Kevin Campion played for Australian Allstars against the Oakey Bears All Stars in October last year.

LEGEND: Former Bronco Kevin Campion played for Australian Allstars against the Oakey Bears All Stars in October last year. Kevin Farmer

IN TWO weeks some of the greatest names to have pulled on a rugby league jersey will be coming to Gladstone.

Held over four days, the International Legends of League event isn't just about the Australian Allstars taking on Gladstone Allstars on August 4.

There are three days of activities planned for before the match kicks off at Marley Brown Oval.

The game itself will raise funds for grassroots rugby league, Gladstone Rugby League and Rosella Park School.

A select group of players will arrive in the Gladstone region during the lead-up to the game for community events and school visits to talk about anti-bullying, mental health and to deliver messages around the theme of "dream, believe, achieve".

On Friday, August 3 players and sponsors can let their hair (or what's left of it) down at a Bowls Day at Gladstone Bowls Club followed by a Legends Dinner at Yaralla Sports Club.

The dinner will also include the naming of the top 100 players from Gladstone over the past 100 years.

Buy tickets to the Legends Dinner by visiting: https://gladstoneeventscentre.com.au/events/the-legends-dinner/.

Get your tickets to the Allstars game by phoning Wendy on 0400497230.

We're giving 30 lucky readers the chance to win a family pass to the Legends of League match.

Entry forms run in the paper daily and online till tomorrow (July 20).

Visit gladstoneobserver.com.au/competitions for an online entry form.