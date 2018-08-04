Legends' lunch at Rosella Park

EXCITEMENT: Isabella Baker gets a football signed by Casey McGuire and Ashley Harrison at Rosella Park School ahead of tonight's Legends of League match.

THERE was an atmosphere of excitement at Rosella Park School yesterday as a squad of Legends of League players visited the school for a barbecue lunch.

Steak sandwiches and sausages in bread was the sustenance needed for the Australian Allstars players, who played an afternoon barefoot bowls at Gladstone Bowls Club following their school visit.

Eleven Legends players visited Rosella Park, bringing with them 1929 games of first-grade experience.

Matt Bowen, Chris Walker, Peter Gill, Casey McGuire, Craig Teevan, John Buttigieg, PJ Marsh, Bryan Niebling, Dan Staines, Terry Matterson and Ashley Harrison all graced Rosella Park's students and parents with their presence during the visit.

McGuire, Teevan and Legends of League organiser Troy Byers visited the school on Wednesday to talk to students about the "Dream, Believe, Achieve" theme and principal Kate Russ was thrilled they returned.

"The kids have been so excited and it's been a great privilege to have the team here and we appreciate them taking the time out to establish that partnership with us," Ms Russ said.

"I think Matty Bowen has been a hit and to know PJ Marsh and Casey McGuire are locals also meant a lot to us as well."

Shontae Denniss with players PJ Marsh, Chris Walker and Terry Matterson at Rosella Park School, Gladstone ahead of the weekend's Legends of League match. Matt Taylor GLA030818LOLM

Born in Gladstone, Marsh played two seasons of junior footy for Wallabys and a season with the CQ Capras before making his NRL debut for Parramatta in 2000.

"I started my football here and a good friend of mine, Garry Brown, who is playing in the game (for Gladstone Allstars) brought me along to my first game of football for Wallabys when I was eight and I'm still really good mates with him today," he said.

"Throughout my career when I was playing in the NRL I used to come back here a little bit.

"I'm really privileged because I've got an Under-10s carnival named after me in Gladstone and I make a big effort to get here every year."

Matt Bowen speaks to children at Rosella Park School, Gladstone ahead of the weekend's Legends of League match. Matt Taylor GLA030818LOLM

North Queensland Cowboys legend Bowen was another popular figure with both students and parents.

"I'm fortunate to do a fair bit of community work with the Cowboys and coming to a special school like this is special to us and I'm sure the kids got a lot of out it and so do we," he said.

"It puts a smile on their faces and it does the same to us as well."