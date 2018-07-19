Legendary singer-songwriter calls Gladstone home now

HANDS OF FAME: Singer and songwriter Buddy Weston moved to Gladstone four months ago.

HANDS OF FAME: Singer and songwriter Buddy Weston moved to Gladstone four months ago.

NEWLY arrived resident to Gladstone, singer-songwriter Buddy Weston got to do something not a lot of artists have done - said "I told you so” to Slim Dusty.

"I'd been writing songs for years and when Slim Dusty records one of them it's like winning Lotto,” Buddy said.

"There are 12 songs on his albums. He and his wife Joy would write about five, then he'd use some songs from his other favourite songwriters like Stan Costa.

"So getting a song on to one of Slim's records is pretty hard.

"But then he put me on the next album and the next one. You see when you write for Slim you become part of his legend.”

It was Buddy's song Thistles on the Hillside that won him a Golden Guitar in Tamworth.

"I originally offered it to Slim but he said, 'My ancestors are from Ireland'.

"I sent it to Scotsman Eric Bogle but he wrote back telling me he writes his own material.

"John Williamson sent it back too with a list titled '10 Easy Ways to Write a Song'.

"In the end Brian Young recorded it and he was sitting at the table with Slim, Joy and I when it won the Golden Guitar.

"That's when I turned to Slim and said, 'I told you to record it!'.”

Buddy has toured Australia and internationally, playing and recording music.

"I've toured with Tex Morton, Chad Morgan, Buddy Williams, Gordon Parsons and done a few shows with Rick and Thel,” he said.

In 1991 Buddy was inducted into the Tamworth Hands of Fame memorial.

"It was hard writing songs when I first started,” he said.

"Then you start putting them all together and it's a lot easier now.

"In fact I wrote one the other day called The Man from the High Country.

"It's about a bloke on drugs.”

Buddy Weston is appearing at the Bororen Community Hall this Sunday, July 22 at 1pm. Tickets are $15, which includes supper.