Legendary musician Troy Cassar-Daley to rock 1770 Festival

Troy Cassar-Daley is headlining the 1770 Festival from May 21 to 23. Picture: supplied.

Troy Cassar-Daley is headlining the 1770 Festival from May 21 to 23. Picture: supplied.

Legendary Australian musician Troy Cassar-Daley is set to headline the 1770 Festival this month on the back of the release of his number 1 album The World Today.

A winner of 37 Golden Guitar Awards, the passionate and heartfelt songs of the proud Gumbaynggirr Bundjalung man will feature in a fabulous festival program of entertainment and activities.

When the gravity of the global pandemic saw hundreds of 2020 gigs cancelled, Cassar-Daley turned to what has shaped his career, songwriting, to pen his 11th studio album.

“Then came Covid and that’s when I really hit rock bottom,” Cassar-Daley said.

“Everything I’d known and loved was being taken away, I’d lost my Dad, I was losing my marriage and now I’d lost my ability to provide for my family.

“Recording the album had been put on hold and I had no gigs.

“I felt hopeless and my purpose was lost.

“Once again… music was my salvation.”

Cassar-Daley retreated to his studio, where songwriting and music provided guidance and solace.

“I found myself hiding in the studio for hours on end, trying to write my way out of the dark cloud that had descended on me, and I slowly found the answers in simply creating songs,” he said.

Troy Cassar-Daley and his wife Laurel. Picture: supplied.

Touted as his best work yet, The World Today debuted at number 1 on the Aria All Australian and Country charts, and third on the overall Aria chart, his highest solo position in his career.

Drawing on his Indigenous roots, his passion to pen stories about this land and what lies at the heart of it has been a driving force in his career.

With proud links to his heritage, Cassar-Daley comes from a long line of storytellers and shares his musicianship with so many artists across different styles of music.

His natural authenticity is the bloodline of his music that endears him to his ever-growing

number of fans from every walk of life.

Throughout his career, Cassar-Daley has achieved 32 number one singles with songs about everyday triumphs, struggles and good times for Australians from our small towns to the big cities.

His music has also earned him four Aria awards, three APRA Song of the Year awards, nine Deadlys (Australian Indigenous Artist Awards), four CMAA Entertainer of the Year awards and two National Indigenous Music Awards.

The highlights continued in 2017 for Cassar-Daley, when he was honoured as the 50th inductee into the prestigious Australasian Roll of Renown.

The 1770 Festival runs from May 21 to 23.

Catch Troy Cassar-Daley live on stage at the festival on Saturday, May 22, from 7pm.

Tickets to the 1770 Festival are now on sale on the website.

Other stories

Tannum Sands mum’s cancer battle inspires fun run

Man in hospital after reported electrocution at work

Firefighters and vet rescue trapped horse at Calliope