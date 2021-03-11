Menu
Legally Blonde the musical is being hailed as one of the greatest community musicals to hit the GECC stage.
Art & Theatre

Legally Blonde musical hailed as a great success

Jacobbe McBride
11th Mar 2021 1:00 PM
Legally Blonde The Musical is being hailed as one of the best community musicals to date after a run of shows captivated the Gladstone community.

The enthralling show was performed across five nights, from February 25-27 and March 5-6, in front of a combined audience of 2945 people at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Gladstone Regional Council said the show left a lasting impression on attendees who left the venue with a glowing smile on their face.

The evidence of that was clear with audience testimonials proving nothing but positive:

“Best show I’ve been to for as long as I can remember. Really good choice for audience engagement and something to take away from it all at the end.”

“What an amazing show! Such a great night out, it’s hard to believe that this is a Community Musical and not a Broadway production!”

“A great job of helping people forget about their trials and tribulations for a few hours and carry them off to an energetic and electric tale.”

“I don’t know anyone who didn’t come out of there smiling.”

The community musical required more than 100 people working offstage to make the night run as smoothly as possible including the crew, production team, orchestra, staff and ushers.

Mayor Matt Burnett said rehearsals took up to 10 hours per week, with most of the cast and crew giving up every Wednesday night and Sunday for nearly six months.

“This was a huge commitment for the cast and crew, who had to balance their day-to-day lives and work commitments in order to chase their passion for stage performance,” Cr Burnett said.

“That commitment proved to be well and truly worth it as the audience witnessed an absolutely fantastic performance.

“Director Jeannine Butler has a knack of bringing the best out of her cast with the support of her Creative Crew, led by Hannah McMillan (Elle Woods), but it’s also important to acknowledge the other 40 cast members and the team behind the curtain who help make productions such as Legally Blonde The Musical run like clockwork.”

