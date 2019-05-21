Legal professional busted with ice, MDMA during motel search

Former legal secretary Amy Maree White had the drug ice and MDMA in coastal hotel.

Former legal secretary Amy Maree White had the drug ice and MDMA in coastal hotel.

A FORMER legal secretary found herself on the opposite side of the law when the cops busted her with a large amount of methamphetamine and MDMA in a coastal motel.

Nambour mother of two Amy Maree White faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to possessing a dangerous drug and was sentenced to two years in jail with immediate parole.

The court heard police executed a search warrant of White's Tanawha motel room in October 2017.

They found 6.7g of the drug ice and about 3.5g of MDMA, a notepad with information about drug supplies, clip seal bags and two sets of scales.

Officers also found $2450 in cash.

She told the police the money was savings, the bags were for holding her jewellery and she had no idea where the scales came from.

Justice David Boddice said it was clear this was not the case and that White was selling the drugs.

Justice Boddice also said some of the drugs were for her personal use.

He noted White once had a good career as a legal secretary but that she was now unemployed and homeless.

The court heard she did not start using drugs until around the time her marriage broke down while she was living in Kingaroy in 2016. - NewsRegional