Legal chain breathes new life into Gladstone branch

IT'S out with the old and in with the new at a Gladstone law firm.

Shine Lawyers officially launched its expanded Gladstone branch last week.

The launch came three months after the firm added two extra staff members to support the addition of personal injury work to the branch's portfolio.

Prior to being taken over by Shine, the branch was staffed by one paralegal as part of Sciaccas Lawyers.

Shine general manager for central Queensland James Hickman was in town for the launch and said the addition of a Gladstone branch was a long-time coming for the Queensland-based company.

"Shine started in Toowoomba in 1975 as a sort of one-man band, and 42 years later we now have 23 offices across Queensland... so it's great to finally have a presence here," he said.

"We offer all our clients a free interview, a free assessment of their claim... unfortunately there are a lot of injured clients in Gladstone."

One immediate change made by the new staff is replacing the old chairs in the lobby - which Mr Hickman said could have come straight from the '70s.

"They'll be going straight to Vinnie's across the road I think," he said.

Branch manager Andrew McCarthy said he'd had "nothing but warm regards and positive feedback" after moving to Gladstone from Brisbane - and he was keen to get involved in local soccer coaching.

"It's clearly a hard-working town, there's plenty of industry here," he said.

"Talking to people around town, you certainly get the swings and downswings of turns such as this that rely on import and export prices and mining development alike.