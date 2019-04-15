Menu
Andrew Eric Young faces multiple fraud charges.
Legal Aid to fund massive Sunshine Coast fraud case defence

Sherele Moody
15th Apr 2019 12:34 PM
A MULTI-million dollar fraud trial involving a Sunshine Coast businessman has been delayed again.

Andrew Eric Young was to face trial in May on 19 fraud and insolvency charges.

All charges relate to the collapsed whitegoods business Kleenmaid and its spare parts offshoot Edis Service Logistics.

Kleenmaid and related companies closed in 2009, owing about $96 million.

Some of the charges relate to credit, including allegations the 64-year-old dishonestly gained a $13 million loan from Westpac.

On Monday, Mr Young's mooted Brisbane District Court trial was moved from May to the first week of June.

The delay will allow Mr Young's newly appointed Legal Aid-funded team of solicitors and barristers to get themselves across the case, which promises to be lengthy and complex.

There is an expectation the trial will take up to 16 weeks.

Mr Young will be back in Brisbane District Court next week for a brief mention. - NewsRegional

