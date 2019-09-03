LEGACY WEEK: The program helping war widows

GRATEFUL: Fay McPherson, 90, says she is grateful for the support she receives from Legacy.

GRATEFUL: Fay McPherson, 90, says she is grateful for the support she receives from Legacy. Jessica Perkins

FAY McPherson is one of many Central Queensland war widows that is supported by Legacy, an organisation that helps and cares for Australian defence families.

This Legacy Week, which runs from September 1-7, Mrs McPherson wants others to know that a little goes a long way when you purchase a Legacy badge.

Mrs McPherson said Legacy Week was an opportunity to "educate people about Legacy and what has happened and how the people that have been affected by the war are being helped and supported”.

The organisation was founded in 1923 by a small group of World War I veterans and today supports more than 400 widows, children and dependants in Central Queensland and about 60,000 across the nation.

Mrs McPherson said since her husband, a World War II veteran, passed away in 1978, Legacy had always been there for her in times when she needed support.

"They were always there when I did need them, even if it was just moral support,” Mrs McPherson said.

She said an example of the assistance she had received included Legacy's help in recently fixing the roof of her home and having a Legatee lend a helping hand when needed.

A Legatee is a volunteer who mentors war widows and their families.

Mrs McPherson said she still attended monthly lunches with other war widows in their Legacy Laurel Club who are "like family”.

In previous years, Mrs McPherson said she helped sell the badges during Legacy Week.

The Legacy badge symbolises the undying flame of service and sacrifice made by those who gave their lives to serve for our country.

Mrs McPherson said funds raised from the badges sold would go to Legacy to help them support families and individuals affected by war, like herself.

"When you go shopping and you see them ... sitting outside at a little table with the badges and things in front of them, go and buy a badge,” she said.

"We've met a lot of people who say that their mother was helped by Legacy when they were children and they were helped by Legacy.”

Legacy badges will be for sale throughout this week in Stockland Gladstone and donations can be made online at legacy.com.au

Legacy badges

A $5 Legacy Badge: will help Legacy support a widow to live her senior years at home with dignity and without experiencing social isolation.

A $10 Legacy Badge: will assist Legacy with providing after school care for the child of a young widow who needs to work to support her family.

A $20 Legacy Badge: will enable Legacy to provide a veteran's child with uniforms, buy school books or support them to pursue a tertiary education.