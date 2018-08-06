Legacy calls for more Gladstone volunteers

FILE PIC: Sandra Alexander's husband fought in Vietnam and she will benefit if Legacy can secure more local volunteers.

FILE PIC: Sandra Alexander's husband fought in Vietnam and she will benefit if Legacy can secure more local volunteers. Matt Taylor GLA020418LEGA

IN THE lead-up to Anzac Day this year, not-for-profit organisation Legacy was desperately seeking volunteers to support war widows living in the Gladstone region.

The situation was such that Legacy was relying on a single volunteer based in Rockhampton to make regular trips to Gladstone.

But the community has rallied, responding to the organisation's call for help.

Now Legacy has three volunteers from the Gladstone area, all in training to become legatees.

Two of the three new recruits still work and have found a way to make volunteering fit with their employment obligations.

There are more than 100 war widows in the Gladstone region and Legacy still needs at least two more volunteers to ensure no legatee's case-load is too high and widows get regular social visits.

Legacy was set up 95 years ago to help war widows access pensions and other entitlements, and to provide them with social supports such as visits.

Volunteers do not need to come from a military background to apply to become a legatee.

Training to become a legatee takes about three months because of compliance requirements.

If you're interested in joining Legacy, contact Mary at Legacy's Rockhampton office on 07 4922 4010.